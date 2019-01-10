Groups using Super Bowl in push against Confederate statues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Groups using Super Bowl in push against Confederate statues

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A coalition of civil rights groups in Atlanta is using this year's Super Bowl to help kick off a renewed "war on the Confederacy," in a fight to remove Confederate monuments around the nation.

The groups on Thursday announced a planned Feb. 2 rally on the eve of the championship football game being hosted in the city.

Gerald Griggs of Georgia's NAACP chapter said the coalition intends to bring its message to fans from around the world who will pour into Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says there are 1,747 Confederate symbols and 722 monuments in the U.S. It says Virginia, Texas and Georgia lead the nation in having the most Confederate symbols.

