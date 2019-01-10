Ex-high school coach charged with sexually assaulting girls - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-high school coach charged with sexually assaulting girls

CHICAGO (AP) - Sexual assault charges have been filed against a former Chicago charter school basketball coach accused of molesting two underage female team members.

Cook County prosecutors say Jamel Helaire-Jones had sexual contact on multiple occasions with the two girls, aged 17 and 14 to 15.

Assistant State's Attorney Nancee Hofheimer said Wednesday the 34-year-old Helaire-Jones initiated the sex acts in his car and at Legal Prep Charter Academy, including in the gymnasium and locker room.

Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Marubio ordered Helaire-Jones held without bail.

The school became aware of the incidents in November. Legal Prep CEO Rather Stanton said the school "took immediate action to notify the appropriate authorities" and removed Helaire-Jones from his position after learning of the allegations.

Helaire-Jones' attorney said he has been working for a moving company since his dismissal from the school.

