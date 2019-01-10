Pets of the Week: January 10, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: January 10, 2019

Posted: Updated:
Perry Co. Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS Perry Co. Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS
Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012 Wayne Co. Animal Control: (618) 847-4012
Williamson Co. Animal Control: (618) 993-6075 Williamson Co. Animal Control: (618) 993-6075

WSIL -- We have a handful of pets to share with you this week that are looking for a new place to call home.

Jo Belle is a three year old shepherd mix. She weighs 55 pounds. To meet her contact Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

Flicka is a heeler mix. She is almost a year old and is good with other dogs. Flicka is heartworm negative and up for adoption at Union County Animal Control.

There's a trio you'll love; Baby, Chewy and Daisy are all up for grabs at Wayne County Animal Control in Fairfield. Check them and the other animals they have available.

Emma is a two and a half year old American Staffordshire Terrier. She is at Williamson County Animal Control in Marion.

