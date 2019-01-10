Pets of the Week: January 10, 2019

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Within the next week, people in Carbondale will have another place to keep warm, but some residents and business owners are upset about the idea of a new warming center in their neighborhood.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Within the next week, people in Carbondale will have another place to keep warm, but some residents and business owners are upset about the idea of a new warming center in their neighborhood.
WSIL -- A blast from the past is being re-released for a good cause, and it all started 10 years ago in Illinois.
WSIL -- A blast from the past is being re-released for a good cause, and it all started 10 years ago in Illinois.
WSIL -- Due to the Illinois teacher shortage some local school districts have already starting posting job openings for the 2019-2020 school year.
WSIL -- Due to the Illinois teacher shortage some local school districts have already starting posting job openings for the 2019-2020 school year.
WSIL -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to start playing with the toys you received.
WSIL -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to start playing with the toys you received.
CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (WSB) -- There's concern the partial federal government shutdown could be putting you at risk of getting sick from your food.
WASHINGTON (WSB) -- There's concern the partial federal government shutdown could be putting you at risk of getting sick from your food.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Wednesday, members of the Illinois House and Senate were sworn in as part of the 101st General Assembly.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Wednesday, members of the Illinois House and Senate were sworn in as part of the 101st General Assembly.
WSIL -- Each year, Eastern Monarch butterflies migrate from Southern Canada, through the Midwest and East coast to Mexico where they hibernate.
WSIL -- Each year, Eastern Monarch butterflies migrate from Southern Canada, through the Midwest and East coast to Mexico where they hibernate.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- New details emerge in the case of a man charged with murdering a SIU student in 2014.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- New details emerge in the case of a man charged with murdering a SIU student in 2014.