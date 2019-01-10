Saline County Board appoints new clerk

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.

Craig died two weeks after he was elected in November and since then, the position has sat empty.

Jimi Williams-Cox will now serve as Saline County Clerk for the next two years.

She was recommended by the Republican leaders in Saline County last week.

Williams-Cox is a Saline County native who currently owns Williams Hill Pass OHV Park in Harrisburg.

Previously, she has worked for Harrisburg School District for almost 20 years and most recently was the financial manager at First Baptist Church.

Williams-Cox says her first line of business is to help find a happy-medium for all working in the county.

"Saline County needs to make a lot of changes and we need somebody with integrity in there," Williams-Cox said. "Some positive changes where everyone gets along and we all work together."

She says her background in accounting will help her fill the position until the next election in 2021.

Williams-Cox says she plans to start the job Thursday morning.