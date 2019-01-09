Company recalls sausage sent to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company recalls sausage sent to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio meatpacker is recalling more than 1,700 pounds of raw pork sausage meat that may contain rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement Wednesday that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in people who ate the products from Sandusky-based J. H. Routh Packing Co.

The loose sausage meat and sausage links were produced between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 and shipped to stores in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. They are labeled "Daisyfield Brand Fresh Pork Sausage" or "Daisyfield Brand Italian Sausage." All of the recalled meat was sold in 5-pound packages.

The USDA said the approximately 1,719 pounds of sausage products may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber." It urged people who bought the products to throw them out or return them.

