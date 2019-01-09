Drone rules new owners should know

WSIL -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to start playing with the toys you received.

If you got a drone for Christmas, you may want to familiarize yourself with the regulations surrounding its use.

Aviation professionals want to remind you that you cannot fly unauthorized within roughly 5 miles of an airport.

Also if you haven't yet, you should register your drone. All drones between 0.55 and 55 pounds must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

To register your drone and see an updated list of rules, visit the FAA's website.