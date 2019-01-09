Foreigner re-releases 1984 hit for a good cause

WSIL -- A blast from the past is being re-released for a good cause, and it all started 10 years ago in Illinois. Foreigner, the classic British-American rock band, is donating proceeds from a new version of its hit song "I Want To Know What Love Is" to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Foreigner recently recorded the song and created a new music video featuring Shriners Hospitals for Children patients.

The Mick Jones composition "I Want To Know What Love Is" hit the top of the charts all over the world when it was released in 1984 and is Foreigner's biggest hit to date. It remains one of the band's best-known songs and is listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's greatest songs of all time.

"There is a spiritual undertone to 'I Want To Know What Love Is,' and when you apply the lyrics to a cause like Shriners Hospitals for Children it brings a whole new meaning to the song," said Foreigner lead guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones.

"It's hard to put a dollar amount on the value of this gift, but this is truly a monumental donation in our mind," said John McCabe, executive vice president of Shriners Hospitals for Children. "Participating in the music video will be an invaluable experience for our patients. The fact that sales proceeds from the download of this song will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children is a wonderful bonus."

This project first came to fruition in 2008 after an Effingham Foreigner concert in which Shriners Fraternity members helped sell CDs for the band.

"FOREIGNER has been involved with Shriners Hospitals for ten years, and we've been looking for a way to make a more meaningful impact," said lead singer Kelly Hansen. "The lyrics of this song really speak to the qualities we've observed in the children here at Shriners Hospitals. The kids show this amazing resilience and happiness that really makes one think how powerful love is."

Shriners Hospitals for Children has 22 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico and is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. All care is provided regardless of the families' ability to pay.

If you are interested in downloading the song or the music video, or just donating to Shriners Hospitals, you can click here to do so.