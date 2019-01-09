Lawmakers sworn in, Windhorst optimistic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Wednesday, members of the Illinois House and Senate were sworn in as part of the 101st General Assembly. Many new representatives and senators took the oath for the first time, but a familiar face took the oath again as Speaker of the House.

The first item on the agenda after being sworn in was to elect leaders. The House voted to re-elect Mike Madigan as Speaker.

Only one democrat in the House voted no to his 19th term as speaker. He's the longest serving speaker, having held the top position in the House for all but 2 years since 1983.

Representative Patrick Windhorst, the newest lawmaker from our region, didn't support Madigan but said going forward there will be opportunities to work together to forge what he calls a "new path in the right direction".

"Based on what was said, there is some expressions of hope that there can be some efforts to work between the parties. I think it's important for the voters to know that I'm going to hold fast to my principles," said Windhorst.

Experts say with the Democrats now having a super majority, it'll make it easier for them to push through Governor-Elect JB Pritzker's agenda, including raising the minimum wage and legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Although the majorities are in favor of the Democrats, in southern Illinois, all of our representation in the House and Senate are Republicans.

Windhorst was sworn in Wednesday as the new Representative of the 118th District.