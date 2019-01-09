Local school districts get a jump on hiring teachers for the 2019-2020 school year

WSIL -- Due to the Illinois teacher shortage some local school districts have already starting posting job openings for the 2019-2020 school year.

Matt Donkin, Frankfort Superintendent, says, "People have been hearing a lot of talk the last few years about a shortage in education, of teaching candidates and the number and quality of teaching candidates and it's something school districts face all over the place."

With retirements and teachers moving on to other districts more and more teacher openings become available but southern Illinois superintendents say they're having to choose from a smaller candidate pool.

Donkin explains, "Trying to find teachers and where we might used to have had 10, 15, 30, 40, 50 candidates even for grade school openings, that's much more limited now."

The already small pool of candidates gets even smaller when looking for math, science and specialization teachers.

Terry Ryker, Herrin Superintendent, says "When you're looking at a specialization, difficult area to find, you may get three or four, if you're lucky you'll get eight but sometimes we've posted things and maybe only get three applicants."

Donkin says, "Our district was never able to find a Spanish teacher for this school year and I know at the start of the school year we were about one of 80 districts across the state the couldn't."

Rural areas are getting hit the hardest causing districts to post job openings earlier and earlier in hopes to secure the best applicants.

Ryker explains, "All school districts know the most important part of your education program are your teachers. If you have great teachers, you're going to have great schools and you're going to have students learning to the best of their abilities so that's the key for all the districts."

Instead of posting job openings in the spring to take advantage of graduating students; some districts have posted their openings months in advance.