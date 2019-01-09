2 Missouri transportation workers injured in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Missouri transportation workers injured in crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were injured after a car struck one of them and a maintenance truck in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision happened Wednesday morning on a rural road in Clay County.

The patrol says a car hit a worker who was standing behind the maintenance truck. The state transportation department says the worker was pinned under the vehicle until crew members were able to move it.

A worker inside the maintenance truck was injured when the car hit the truck.

Both workers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

