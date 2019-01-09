Police chase leads to crash in Pulaski County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police chase leads to crash in Pulaski County

Posted: Updated:

PULASKI CO., Ill. -- Two people went to the hospital after crashing their car during a police chase.

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern confirms the crash happened this afternoon on Highway 37 south of Mound City.

It happened near the Mound City Water Treatment Plant.

The chase started around 3 p.m. and remains under investigation.

The names of those involved in the chase have not been released.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.