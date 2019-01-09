Man convicted of robbery gets federal prison time

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man is headed to federal prison for holding up a gas station in April 2018.

A judge sentenced Travis J. Taylor, 38, of Marion, to 5 years behind bars. He'll also have to pay $1,118 in restitution to the Velero Gas Station.

On April 25, 2018, Taylor said he had a gun and forced a gas station worker to hand over cash.

Federal prosecutors say Taylor got a stricter sentence because of his criminal history and the fact he violated parole terms of a prior federal conviction.

