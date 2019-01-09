Missouri boy missing for 5 months found in attic crawl space

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - A five-month search for a Missouri boy ended when he was found safe after his mother allegedly hid him in an attic crawl space during a custody dispute.

The Camden County Sheriff's office said 6-year-old Braedence Jones was found Tuesday in the crawl space, which was nailed shut and concealed in a home in rural Laclede County in southwest Missouri.

His mother, Aubrey Ferguson, and her boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, were arrested.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that Ferguson was in the crawl space with Braedence when officers found him.

The boy was returned to his father, who had court-ordered custody of the boy.

Ferguson was charged in August with child abduction.

Camden County officials said more charges are being sought against Ferguson and Ziegler.

