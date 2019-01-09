Man dies in West Frankfort crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies in West Frankfort crash

Posted: Updated:

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- One man has died after a car versus motorcycle crash in Franklin County.

It happened Tuesday around noon in the 300 block of South Logan Street.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

The West Frankfort Police department has not released the name of the victim.

However the Jefferson Fire Protection District confirmed through social media that Joshua Melton died in the crash. He was a volunteer firefighter with the department.

Other law enforcement agencies have shared their condolences through Facebook.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

