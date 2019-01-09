Former Illinois lawmaker charged with posting sexual images - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Illinois lawmaker charged with posting sexual images

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A former Illinois state representative who resigned last year amid allegations that he posted online explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend has been indicted on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's office says the charges against Nick Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims. The office did not elaborate. But last year when the first-term Lake Barrington Republican announced he was resigning after his ex-girlfriend made the allegations, the office said it was taking part in an investigation.

The release does not identify the two victims or say if Sauer's ex-girlfriend is one of them. It says Sauer is expected to surrender himself on the charges by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.