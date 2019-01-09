The Latest: Missouri lawmakers talk of good schools, jobs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the first day of Missouri's legislative session (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Missouri's newly elected legislative leaders are citing good schools and jobs among their priorities.

Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr promised Wednesday that lawmakers will "create bold solutions" for the challenges facing the state.

In addition to focusing on education and the economy, Haahr said lawmakers must extend hope to those trapped in opioid addiction and opportunity to those in what he called "a broken criminal justice system."

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said lawmakers also must "reduce the burden of government" by pursing reforms to taxes, regulations and lawsuit procedures.

Schatz encouraged civility among lawmakers by citing a Bible verse imploring people to live at peace with everyone.

Haahr and Schatz were elected to leadership positions by their colleagues shortly after lawmakers took the oath of office.

12:45 p.m.

Missouri lawmakers have convened their 2019 session with new faces in many places.

The 100th General Assembly officially began a little after noon Wednesday with new members in about one-third of the seats.

Both chambers have new leaders after the previous ones were forced out by term limits.

Colleagues elected Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr as House speaker and Republican Sen. Dave Schatz as Senate president pro tem.

Senate Republicans hold a 24-10 majority over Democrats. House Republicans have a 115-47 majority with one vacancy. That empty seat belonged to Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who won re-election in November but was appointed in December as state treasurer. Fitzpatrick is to take the oath as treasurer next Monday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he wants to focus on workforce development and infrastructure.

12:01 a.m.

Missouri will have new faces in many places when the General Assembly convenes for its annual session.

Republicans will still be in charge when the legislative session starts at noon Wednesday, but they will have new leaders.

Rep. Elijah Haahr and Sen. Dave Schatz are expected to be elected by colleagues to take over the top positions in the House and Senate after their predecessors were prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election.

They will be working with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who took over in June after Eric Greitens resigned while facing allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Parson wants to emphasize workforce development and infrastructure.

Lawmakers also are expected to consider how to enforce tax collections on online purchases and whether to revise a voter-approved redistricting amendment.

