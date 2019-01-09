Airbus deliveries up, sales down after challenging year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Airbus deliveries up, sales down after challenging year

PARIS (AP) - Airbus delivered more planes than ever to airlines around the world last year, but orders for new aircraft slumped.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said it handed over 800 planes to customers in 2018. That was up from 718 a year earlier, and just behind the 806 delivered by rival Boeing in 2018.

However, Airbus said it sold 747 aircraft last year, down from 1,109 the year before - and well below the 893 Boeing planes sold in 2018.

Most Airbus deliveries and orders were for single-aisle planes, especially its workhorse A320 family, instead of more lucrative wide-body jets.

The head of Airbus' commercial division Guillaume Faury acknowledged "significant operational challenges" in 2018, without elaborating.

Airbus went through a management overhaul last year and is facing multiple corruption investigations.

