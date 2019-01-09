Suspicious death investigation goes cold in Lawrence case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspicious death investigation goes cold in Lawrence case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lawrence police say eight months after a woman died of a head injury, investigators have not determined whether she was the victim of crime.

Sabrina Frock died in May at the home of a Lawrence man she met online. The man currently is in prison after violating probation for abusing another woman he met online two years ago.

Frock's mother, Denise Slaughter, of Brookfield, Missouri, says she suspects foul play and is frustrated with the police investigation.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports police are investigating Frock's death as suspicious but say they have no new leads.

Frock's autopsy report has not been released.

Slaughter said police told her Frock died from a brain injury but the coroner's ruling on whether the death was a homicide or an accident was undetermined

