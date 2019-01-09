Chicago restaurant manager throws chair at black teen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago restaurant manager throws chair at black teen

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police are investigating an incident in which a white manager of a downtown restaurant threw a plastic chair at a black teenager inside the business.

The department issued a news release on Wednesday after media reports about the Jan. 2 incident at Poke Poke restaurant.

Police say the manager said he threw the chair because he believed the teen was about to attack him. But 18-year-old John "Kyle" Johnson told The Washington Post that when he entered the restaurant, the manager yelled at him and struck him in the arm with the chair.

In a statement, the restaurant says the manager had been suspended.

