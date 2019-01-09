Crash on I-57 closes northbound lanes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash on I-57 closes northbound lanes

WSIL -- Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of crash on Interstate 57 south of the Stiritz overpass.

The crash has the northbound lanes closed. News 3 crews on scene report traffic is backed up and cars are being diverted at the Johnston City exit.

According to police scanner traffic a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

