Girl, 1, shot in arm walking with father in East St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl, 1, shot in arm walking with father in East St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 1-year-old girl was shot in the arm while walking to a store with her father in southern Illinois.

KMOV-TV and the Belleville News-Democrat report the girl was struck Tuesday evening in East St. Louis by a shot fired from a car. She was taken to a hospital but her condition isn't known.

Investigators hope the store's surveillance video can help them find the suspect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.