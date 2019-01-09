Illinois coroner: Rising opioid-related deaths hit budget - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois coroner: Rising opioid-related deaths hit budget

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - The coroner in a suburban Chicago county says rising opioid-related deaths has caused a budget overrun.

The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports Tuesday that Kane County coroner Rob Russell seeks roughly $150,000 to cover 2018 expenses over his roughly $1 million budget. He adds that expenses were under budget on everything that wasn't related to autopsies and toxicology reports.

Russell says he expects the final tally for the year to show more than 70 overdose deaths last year, compared with 67 in 2017. He plans to ask for the additional money Thursday at a public safety meeting.

