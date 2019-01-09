40 scooters stolen form University of Missouri impound lot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

40 scooters stolen form University of Missouri impound lot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Police at the University of Missouri are investigating the theft of 40 impounded Bird scooters.

The Columbia Missourian reports that police say that an employee last saw the scooters around noon on Dec. 24 at the storage facility. Scooters left in unsafe areas or those that block handicap-accessible entrances are taken to the storage facility for the company to pick up.

Public safety spokeswoman Sara Diedrich says the scooters were discovered missing at 8 a.m. Wednesday when employees arrived after the winter break. Bird is helping the department locate the scooters.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

