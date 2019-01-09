Warrant Wednesday: January 9, 2019

WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.
ALTO PASS, Ill. -- 2019 marks the 60 year anniversary of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace groundbreaking.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Across the nation, the birth rate is at an all-time low, but locally, health officials believe they've actually seen a big uptick in baby deliveries.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Students at Frankfort School District will soon see a police officer patrolling their campuses.
WSIL -- The Illinois House approved a proposal on Tuesday that would increase the salaries of state agency directors by 15 percent.
CHICAGO -- Sears was facing the possibility of shutting down, until it reached an 11th-hour deal Tuesday to stay open, at least for now.
WSIL -- Many might only think of stalking as a person following or tracking another's movements but it's much more than that. The Internet and the latest technology has made it easier for stalkers to prey on others.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. -- An Oklahoma woman hoping to find a date online, instead found herself with a court date.
WSIL-TV -- President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night to talk about the ongoing government shutdown and funding for the southern border wall.
