Warrant Wednesday: January 9, 2019

WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

SALINE COUNTY

Gregory A. Jeffers, 52, is wanted for violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He is described as 6'0" tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes. Jeffers is last known to be living in Harrisburg.

Joshua L. Dunstan, 40, is wanted for endangering the life or health of a child. He is described as 5'8 tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Dunstan is last known to be living in Harrisburg.

Jain Miller, 25, is wanted for violation of probation from an original charge of harassment of a witness. She is described as 4'11" tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miller is last known to be living in Carrier Mills.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jonathan Gresham, 28, is wanted for failing to appear for charges of felony aggravated assault & battery and resisting arrest. He is described as 5'9" tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Gresham is last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.

Billy Lindsay, 42, is wanted for felony theft. He is described as 6'4" tall, 217 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Lindsay is last known to be living in Sesser.

Leon Harris, 56, is wanted for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He is described as 6'2" tall, 202 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Harris is last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.

Crystal Golla, 24, is wanted for felony obstructing of justice. She is described as 5'2" tall, 150 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. Golla is last known to be living in Mt. Vernon.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Saline County Sheriff's Department 618-252-8661.

Jefferson County Crime Stoppers 618-242-TIPS (8477).

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.