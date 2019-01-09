Learning about the Bald Knob Cross of Peace - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Learning about the Bald Knob Cross of Peace

ALTO PASS, Ill. -- 2019 marks the 60 year anniversary of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace groundbreaking. It was officially opened in 1963.

The cross continues to be a big part of southern Illinois. But it costs money to keep it strong and vibrant. The 'One for the Cross' campaign is an effort where people donate one dollar to help.

You can learn more about the history of the Bald Knob Cross or donate to its upkeep here

