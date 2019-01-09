Carbondale police investigating pedestrian vs. car incident

CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.

The city's police department says the crash happened around 9:29 p. m. in the 500 block of South Wall Street near the city's fire station.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on Wall Street when the vehicle struck a man who was crossing the street on foot.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for life threatening injuries and was later flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri for further treatment.

A News 3 crew saw a dented vehicle at the scene with an Insomnia Cookies sign on the damaged vehicle's roof, but it's unconfirmed if the vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and police say possible charges will be pending the outcome of the investigation.

Carbondale police and fire departments responded to the crash and was assisted by Jackson County Ambulance service.