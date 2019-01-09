Ky. governor appoints new Judge executive in Nicholas County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ky. governor appoints new Judge executive in Nicholas County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a new Judge executive in northeastern Kentucky.

Roscoe Higginbotham will be the new top county official in Nicholas County. The county's previous Judge executive, Mike Pryor, died in December following a short illness.

Higginbotham is a Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a retired federal auditor for the United States Air Force, where he performed financial and logistics management.

Higginbotham will serve the rest of Pryor's term, and the next Judge executive will be the winner of the general election later this year.

