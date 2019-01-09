10 Kentucky agribusinesses awarded grants for marketing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

10 Kentucky agribusinesses awarded grants for marketing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Ten Kentucky agribusinesses have been awarded grants to enhance farm-to-school marketing.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced the recipients in a statement Monday, saying the funding will help farmers improve marketing to schools across the state. The farm-to-school program helps Kentucky schools serve local food to students.

Each recipient will receive $7,000 after attending a farm-to-school workshop next month. More than eight counties had agribusinesses selected to receive the grants.

