Council approves resource officer for Frankfort School District

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Students at Frankfort School District will soon see a police officer patrolling their campuses.

The West Frankfort City Council, police chief and superintendent discussed on Tuesday night why it's important this day in age to have an officer on campus.

Police Chief Michael Irwin says the school would pay the city for the officer, but eventually hopes a grant will be able to help the schools.

"I think it's unfortunate in today's time that there are bad people out there that want to do bad things and hopefully our officers will be deterrent to that," Irwin said.

Superintendent Matt Donkin says the school district used to have a resource officer, but eventually the funding ran out. Now, the district has the finances to start keep an officer on duty at the schools.

"Our schools sit in the middle of neighborhoods," Donkin said. "We have people walking all over town. It's not just the students we are worried about, it's what might roll up on the school."

Chief Irwin says within the next few days, he and Donkin will interview current police officers within the city to find the best fit for a resource officer.

They hope to have the officer in the schools by next week.