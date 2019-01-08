Authorities ID Illinois skier who died at Breckenridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities ID Illinois skier who died at Breckenridge

Posted: Updated:

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old skier who died at Breckenridge.

The Summit Daily reports William Hass, of Northbrook, Illinois, was found unconscious on a run Monday afternoon. It does not appear that he crashed into anything while skiing, and Summit County Coroner Regan Wood says Hass died of natural causes.

Hass' death was the fourth on the ski slopes in Summit County this season, and the third that involved a medical problem. Along with the four deaths in Summit County, there have been at least three other skiing or snowboarding fatalities in Colorado this season.

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.