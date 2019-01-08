Man who locked daughter in basement now fit for trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who, with his wife, is accused of confining their 10-year-old daughter to their basement has been found fit for trial.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has found 48-year-old Randy Swopes can stand trial in Lake County on child endangerment and unlawful restraint charges.

Swopes is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15 for a hearing in which his attorneys can either accept or challenge the fitness determination.

After previously being deemed unfit for trial, Swopes was held in a secure treatment facility in Elgin for treatment.

Swopes and his wife, Katherine, are accused of keeping their daughter in a basement room for months. They claim they believed she was possessed by a demon.

Forty-nine-year-old Katherine Swopes is free on a $25,000 signature bond and is prohibited from contacting the victim and three other children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.