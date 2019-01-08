High birth rate in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Across the nation, the birth rate is at an all-time low, but locally, health officials believe they've actually seen a big uptick in baby deliveries.

Dr. Douglas Gates from New Horizons in Carbondale has more than two decades of experience. Dr. Gates has delivered 7,263 babies throughout his career.

He said this is the first time he's seen dozens of babies born in a span of a few days, especially during this time of the year.

"You'd deliver a baby and a few minutes later you get a call you have another one just came out," said Dr. Gates.

From December 26 through December 30, 55 babies were born at the hospital. From New Year's Eve to New Year's Day there were 14 deliveries, and from January 2 to January 7, there were 27 deliveries.

Heartland Regional Medical Center delivered 15 babies from January 1 through January 15.

Erica Hess, the manager of Women and Children Services at New Horizons said the past few days have been intense.

"After the third day we were kinda in shock," said Hess.

In a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the birthrate fell for nearly every group of women of reproductive age in the U.S. in 2017, giving a huge drop of newborns since 1987. In the same report, the birth rate is down by 2% from 2016 and the lowest number in 30 years.

But there appears to be a baby boom in southern Illinois. Hess said, "We're always busy we always have lots of delivers every month but to have that many in that short of time span was definitely out of the ordinary."