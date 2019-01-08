High birth rate in southern Illinois

CHICAGO -- Sears was facing the possibility of shutting down, until it reached an 11th-hour deal Tuesday to stay open, at least for now.
WSIL -- Many might only think of stalking as a person following or tracking another's movements but it's much more than that. The Internet and the latest technology has made it easier for stalkers to prey on others.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. -- An Oklahoma woman hoping to find a date online, instead found herself with a court date.
WSIL-TV -- President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night to talk about the ongoing government shutdown and funding for the southern border wall.
VIENNA, Ill.-- Illinois has added two school days to the calendar year.
HERRIN, Ill. -- New simulation technology is now available to help prepare firefighters for any situation.
WSIL -- President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers continue to debate over funding for a wall at the southern border, leaving some agencies in southern Illinois without money.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Viral videos appearing to show a woman on an electric scooter dragging a dog on a Bakersfield street over the weekend have sparked outrage after being posted to social media, and the incident is now the subject of a police investigation.
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Agriculture will extend the deadline for farmers to apply for assistance to offset losses they were experiencing as a result of trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries because of the government shutdown.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- The Action for Dental Health Act, which is aimed at improving access to oral health care nationwide, is now law.
