New simulation technology helps train firefighters

WSIL-TV -- President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night to talk about the ongoing government shutdown and funding for the southern border wall.
WSIL-TV -- President Donald Trump addresses the nation at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night to talk about the ongoing government shutdown and funding for the southern border wall.
VIENNA, Ill.-- Illinois has added two school days to the calendar year.
VIENNA, Ill.-- Illinois has added two school days to the calendar year.
HERRIN, Ill. -- New simulation technology is now available to help prepare firefighters for any situation.
HERRIN, Ill. -- New simulation technology is now available to help prepare firefighters for any situation.
WSIL -- President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers continue to debate over funding for a wall at the southern border, leaving some agencies in southern Illinois without money.
WSIL -- President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers continue to debate over funding for a wall at the southern border, leaving some agencies in southern Illinois without money.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Viral videos appearing to show a woman on an electric scooter dragging a dog on a Bakersfield street over the weekend have sparked outrage after being posted to social media, and the incident is now the subject of a police investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Viral videos appearing to show a woman on an electric scooter dragging a dog on a Bakersfield street over the weekend have sparked outrage after being posted to social media, and the incident is now the subject of a police investigation.
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Agriculture will extend the deadline for farmers to apply for assistance to offset losses they were experiencing as a result of trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries because of the government shutdown.
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Agriculture will extend the deadline for farmers to apply for assistance to offset losses they were experiencing as a result of trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries because of the government shutdown.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- The Action for Dental Health Act, which is aimed at improving access to oral health care nationwide, is now law.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- The Action for Dental Health Act, which is aimed at improving access to oral health care nationwide, is now law.
MANTENO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) says it was notified this morning of a confirmed case of Legionnaires' disease (legionellosis) in a resident of the Manteno Veterans' Home.
MANTENO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) says it was notified this morning of a confirmed case of Legionnaires' disease (legionellosis) in a resident of the Manteno Veterans' Home.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- This year, Illinois State Police is going to be targeting slow drivers who stay in the left lane.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- This year, Illinois State Police is going to be targeting slow drivers who stay in the left lane.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- You can help a local library win $35,000 from Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- You can help a local library win $35,000 from Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban.