Resident in Veterans' Home tests positive for Legionnaires' disease

MANTENO, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) says it was notified this morning of a confirmed case of Legionnaires' disease (legionellosis) in a resident of the Manteno Veterans' Home. Upon being notified, the IDVA activated their contingency plans at the Home.



After being notified of the incident, IDVA Director Stephen Curda issued immediate directives to notify the residents, and next of kin or Power of Attorneys (POA) of each resident and every member of the staff. The IDVA also immediately started water safety remediation response pre-plans.

"We are taking every precaution necessary to protect our residents, staff, and visitors at our Manteno Home," said IDVA Director Stephen Curda, Ph. D.



At 7:48 am this morning, the Manteno Home was contacted by hospital medical staff concerning one of the Manteno Home residents, who was being treated at a hospital and tested positive for Legionnaires' disease. The IDVA administration was contacted and the IDVA water plan was initiated. IDVA says it maintains an active water management program and is implementing a response to this case, including flushing and heat-treating its potable water systems. The water is being tested, thermal eradication has begun, and resident vital sign checks will be increased for every resident in the Home.