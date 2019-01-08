Parents of teen killed in Florida Tesla crash sue company - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parents of teen killed in Florida Tesla crash sue company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a Florida teenager killed when a Telsa sedan crashed and caught fire last year are suing the company, alleging that the battery pack on its Model S is defective and can erupt into intense fires.

They allege in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Broward County Circuit Court that the car's battery was inadequately protected, making the vehicle defective.

Their son, 18-year-old Edgar Monserratt (MAHN-sur-ott) Martinez, was a passenger in the May 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale that also killed the driver, 18-year-old Barrett Riley.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Palo Alto, California-based Tesla.

Chicago attorney Philip Corboy Jr. says the Model S had inadequate measures to prevent and contain a fire after a crash.

