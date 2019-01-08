Police: NW Indiana woman shot parents before killing herself - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: NW Indiana woman shot parents before killing herself

Posted: Updated:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - Police in northwestern Indiana say a woman fatally shot her parents and left their bodies in the home she shared with them before taking her own life.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski said the bodies of 71-year-old Barbara Evans, 73-year-old Walter Evans and 48-year-old Tammy Evans were found in the home Monday afternoon by a relative who also lived there.

Yagelski says the bodies "had been there for some time."

A handgun and handwritten note were recovered from the home, but Yagelski declined to say what was in the note or provide a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.