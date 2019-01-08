Police: Man robbed credit union across from station - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected of robbing a suburban St. Louis credit union was caught sitting on the curb of a nearby police station less than an hour after he was released from there.

Twenty-year-old Karsten Hardeman, of Dayton, Ohio, is jailed on $100,000 bond on a charge of first-degree robbery and stealing from a financial institution. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police in Wentzville say $100 bills fell out of Hardeman's pocket when an officer ordered him to show his hands.

Kust 50 minutes before the robbery, Hardeman had been released from the jail inside the police station, which is across the street from the credit union. He initially was taken into custody at a towing company and charged with a misdemeanor drug offense.

