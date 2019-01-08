Video shows struggle over gun before police shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Video shows struggle over gun before police shooting

Posted: Updated:

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (AP) - Video of suburban Chicago police fatally shooting a Pennsylvania man wanted on a murder warrant shows an officer struggling with him after he pointed a gun at her head.

Lake County authorities released police videos Monday from the July 26 encounter. They show Lakemoor officer Brianna Tedesco approaching a parked car in which Kenneth Martell was sitting. Martell gives a fake name to Tedesco and hands her a piece of paper. That's when he grabs a handgun and aims it at Tedesco. Investigators say Martell pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't go off.

The video shows Tedesco fighting with Martell for control of the gun. Officer Anthony Loiacono approaches and shoots Martell once.

Prosecutors ruled Loiacono acted in self-defense.

Martell was suspected in the beating and stabbing death three days earlier of Theodore Garver during a robbery in Springboro, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.