Judge approves $500,000 more in fatal St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has approved an additional $500,000 payment for the daughter of a black man fatally shot by a white St. Louis police officer in 2011.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the money approved Thursday will Anthony Lamar Smith's daughter. Smith was shot by Officer Jason Stockley in 2011.

The daughter will receive a total of $1.4 million death after an original lawsuit was settled in 2013 for $900,000.

When Stockley was charged with murder in May 2016, the daughter's lawyers learned they had not been told his DNA was found on a gun Stockley recovered from Smith's car.

An independent investigator later said an assistant attorney general was aware of the DNA results and should have turned them over to the daughter's lawyers.

Stockley was acquitted in 2017.

