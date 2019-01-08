Memphis couple gives Tulane $1M for basketball program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memphis couple gives Tulane $1M for basketball program

Posted: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A couple who met at Tulane University has given the school $1 million to help prepare basketball players both for life after college and for games at much higher altitudes than below-sea-level New Orleans.

The private university says in a news release that Avron and Wendy Mimeles Fogelman are establishing a program that will teach life skills, financial training, career coaching and student success.

Part of the money will go toward an altitude chamber -- an enclosed weight room area with cardio equipment for players to train for play in higher altitudes.

The Fogelmans live in Memphis, Tennessee. Avron Fogelman is a businessman and a former part-owner of the Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball team.

