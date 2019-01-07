Slow drivers, stay out of the left lane

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- This year, Illinois State Police is going to be targeting slow drivers who stay in the left lane.

Under the rules of the road, the left lane is only for passing or for moving over for an emergency vehicle. Police say they will begin enforcing a traffic law passed by the state two years ago.

That law was designed to restrict drivers from improper use of the left lane, which should only be used to pass other vehicles or for moving over for emergency vehicles.

Drivers who are traveling below the speed limit in the left lane can be fined up to $120.