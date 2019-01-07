Slow drivers, stay out of the left lane

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- This year, Illinois State Police is going to be targeting slow drivers who stay in the left lane.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- You can help a local library win $35,000 from Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Saline County Sheriff's Office need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
WSIL -- Illinoisans could be paying up to 30 cents more per gallon at the pump if a proposal by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for planning is approved by state lawmakers.
WSIL -- Due to the government shutdown, agencies that are out to protect your safety are no longer posting important recalls online.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson County.
UPDATED: January 7, 2019 4:11 p.m. -- Family members on Facebook identify the miner killed Saturday morning as 55 year-old John Ditterline.
SALINE CO., Ill. -- The driver of a 1960 Massey Ferguson tractor was airlifted Sunday afternoon, after the tractor was rear-ended by semi truck.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- An estimated 1.3 million teens in the U.S. have a substance abuse problem, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Three teenagers were injured in a two-car crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
