Carterville library competing for $35K

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- You can help a local library win $35,000 from Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban. The money will go toward buying books for children.

Cuban invested in the company Bean Stack on Shark Tank and that company is now holding a winter reading competition. The winners of the competition will get $35,000 each.

125 libraries across the country are participating, but only one of them is in southern Illinois: Carterville's Anne West Lindsey Library.

To help the library, you don't have to be a member, you just have to go online and log your reading.

The top five libraries will each win the money. You can click here to log your reading and help the Carterville library win.

