Surveillance video shows robbery suspect holding long gun

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Saline County Sheriff's Office need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The person robbed the Hathaway One Stop on Highway 145 S just outside of Harrisburg Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

In a surveillance video from Hathaway One Stop, you can see the suspect is wearing a blue sweater, wearing a hoodie over his or her head, and something covering his or her face and holding a large gun.

The suspect then threw a backpack on the counter and demanded money. Officials say the suspect made off with $240 from the register.

If you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at (618) 252-8661.