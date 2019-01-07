Recall websites no longer active due to government shutdown

WSIL -- Due to the government shutdown, agencies that are out to protect your safety are no longer posting important recalls online.

These agencies include the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The CPSC website is where you find recalls on products like toys, clothes, household items, plus more. The website the agency is closed until funding is restored, but you can still call their toll-free consumer hotline at (800) 638-2772. The last recall was posted December 20.

The FSIS website is where you can find information on food recalls. The website also says it will not be actively updated until funding is restored. The last recall posted on the FSIS site was December 30.

Until these websites are restored, News 3 will not be able to bring you news on recalls as we usually do.