Recall websites no longer active due to government shutdown

WSIL -- Illinoisans could be paying up to 30 cents more per gallon at the pump if a proposal by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for planning is approved by state lawmakers.
WSIL -- Illinoisans could be paying up to 30 cents more per gallon at the pump if a proposal by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for planning is approved by state lawmakers.
WSIL -- Due to the government shutdown, agencies that are out to protect your safety are no longer posting important recalls online.
WSIL -- Due to the government shutdown, agencies that are out to protect your safety are no longer posting important recalls online.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson County.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson County.
UPDATED: January 7, 2019 4:11 p.m. -- Family members on Facebook identify the miner killed Saturday morning as 55 year-old John Ditterline.
UPDATED: January 7, 2019 4:11 p.m. -- Family members on Facebook identify the miner killed Saturday morning as 55 year-old John Ditterline.
SALINE CO., Ill. -- The driver of a 1960 Massey Ferguson tractor was airlifted Sunday afternoon, after the tractor was rear-ended by semi truck.
SALINE CO., Ill. -- The driver of a 1960 Massey Ferguson tractor was airlifted Sunday afternoon, after the tractor was rear-ended by semi truck.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- An estimated 1.3 million teens in the U.S. have a substance abuse problem, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- An estimated 1.3 million teens in the U.S. have a substance abuse problem, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Three teenagers were injured in a two-car crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- Three teenagers were injured in a two-car crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is trying to help you with your New Year's resolution of becoming healthier, losing weight, or getting fit.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is trying to help you with your New Year's resolution of becoming healthier, losing weight, or getting fit.
VIENNA, Ill. -- A former Johnson County sheriff's deputy appears in court for the first time Friday on reckless homicide charges.
VIENNA, Ill. -- A former Johnson County sheriff's deputy appears in court for the first time Friday on reckless homicide charges.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Soon, you may no longer need to stop at the liquor store. If you live in Carbondale, you could get those adult beverages delivered to your home and it can all be done with the touch of a button.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Soon, you may no longer need to stop at the liquor store. If you live in Carbondale, you could get those adult beverages delivered to your home and it can all be done with the touch of a button.