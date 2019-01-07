Shooting in Mt. Vernon under investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting in Mt. Vernon under investigation

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson County.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page confirms to News 3 his office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in the 500 block of S. 17th Street.

One person was shot and airlifted from the scene.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.