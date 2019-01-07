St. Louis Post-Dispatch to move out of longtime headquarters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis Post-Dispatch to move out of longtime headquarters

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Post-Dispatch plans to move out of its downtown building and into a smaller office building.

The newspaper reported Monday that it has signed a letter of intent to lease space in a three-story downtown building for $2 million from StarLake Holdings.

The Post-Dispatch moved to its current six-story location in 1960.

Publisher Ray Farris said the move gives the newspaper an opportunity to improve the work environment and design the new space for its needs.

The announcement comes a few months after the newspaper sold its headquarters building at 900 N. Tucker to StarLake Holdings.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.