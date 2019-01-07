Edelen promises 'modern Kentucky' in campaign for governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's former state auditor has officially declared his candidacy for governor.

Adam Edelen made the announcement on Monday in Lexington with running mate Gill Holland, a Louisville businessman and developer. Edelen is the fourth Democrat to declare for the race, setting up a spirited campaign season ahead of the May 21 primary. The winner will likely face Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will seek a second term.

Edelen said he wants to build a modern Kentucky, declaring "climate change is real" and saying the state can produce thousands of jobs by investing in renewable energy sources.

Other candidates in the race include Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and Geoff Young, a former state employee who has run for governor before.

