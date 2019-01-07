Website reveals possible GOP challenger to Kentucky governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Website reveals possible GOP challenger to Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Republican Kentucky lawmaker who voted against an ill-fated pension bill last year is planning a political announcement, and an early website launch signaled he's preparing to challenge GOP Gov. Matt Bevin in the spring primary.

In a Facebook post Monday, Rep. Robert Goforth said he'll make a "major" announcement Tuesday in London, Kentucky. Goforth spokesman T.J. Litafik (LIT'-ah-fik) declined to reveal Goforth's plans but said the lawmaker will present a "different message and better ideas" for Kentucky.

A website Monday signaled Goforth was on the verge of launching a gubernatorial campaign. The website later was taken down.

Goforth's district covers Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties.

He was among several GOP lawmakers who bucked their party leadership to oppose last year's pension revisions later struck down in court.

