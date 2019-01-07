Longtime lawmaker Lou Lang resigns House seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House has resigned his seat.

Lou Lang announced Monday that he's ending his 32-year legislative career. The 69-year-old from Skokie has joined the lobbying firm Advantage Government Strategies.

Lang resigned as deputy majority leader last May when a legislative activist accused him of sexual harassment. But legislative Inspector General Julie Porter announced in September that there was insufficient proof that Lang harassed or intimidated Maryann Loncar . Porter noted at the time that Loncar did not cooperate with the investigation.

Lang sponsored legislation to create Illinois' medical marijuana program. He was also a leader on legalized gambling, capital construction and more.

Nancy Kimme (KIH'-mee) is president of Advantage Government Strategies. She was chief of staff to the late Republican Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka.

