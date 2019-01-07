Sheriff's department investigating Callaway County homicide

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a man's death in a central Missouri business parking lot as a homicide.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department says the victim was found over the weekend near the Boone County line after a report that shots were fired in the area. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says people fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.